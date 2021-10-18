Short Interest in Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Decreases By 25.3%

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

FRFHF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$600.00 to C$650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$750.00 to C$775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$790.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $259.00 and a 12 month high of $480.05. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $43.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

