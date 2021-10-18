Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Decreases By 23.0%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 22NW LP raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,417,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,689,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after buying an additional 89,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FARM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.70. 1,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,957. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

