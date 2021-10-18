Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Grows By 26.4%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 399,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 630.6 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FEEXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FEEXF traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $4.27. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

