Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Declines By 25.6%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 501,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,627. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $466.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 345.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth $43,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

