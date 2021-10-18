Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Declines By 25.6%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the September 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:GILT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.40. 501,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,627. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $466.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.31.
Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter.
Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.
