Short Interest in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Drops By 21.6%

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 4,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

GPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 241,601 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 31.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK opened at $19.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

