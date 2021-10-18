Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Grows By 31.5%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,909. Gravity has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $239.90. The stock has a market cap of $653.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.49.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 42.28%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 164.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 39.4% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 227.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 93.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 3.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Company Profile

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

