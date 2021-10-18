Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Grows By 25.7%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,981,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 3,962,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,844.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $$3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Haidilao International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $11.00.
Haidilao International Company Profile
