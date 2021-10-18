Short Interest in Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Grows By 25.7%

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,981,300 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 3,962,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,844.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDALF remained flat at $$3.62 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Haidilao International has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $11.00.

Haidilao International Company Profile

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. The firm engages in restaurants operation and relevant delivery businesses. It focuses on Chinese cuisine restaurant brand on hot pot cuisine. The company was founded by Li Hai Yan, Shi Yong Hong, Shu Ping and Zhang Young on July 14, 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

