Short Interest in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Declines By 22.0%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeadHunter Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

