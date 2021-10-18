Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Drops By 33.1%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Shares of HCIC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 42,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,719. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.