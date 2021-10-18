Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Drops By 23.5%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HKMPF. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 20th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HKMPF remained flat at $$32.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.