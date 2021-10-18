Short Interest in Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Grows By 30.2%

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS HMLSF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,780. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.