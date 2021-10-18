Short Interest in JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Grows By 32.6%

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 699.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCDXF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

