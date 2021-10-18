Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Declines By 24.3%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JRONY stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $45.20. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $45.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

