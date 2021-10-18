Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Declines By 24.3%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JRONY stock traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $45.20. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $45.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.83.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 17.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.
About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).
