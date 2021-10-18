Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Declines By 21.2%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRYAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYAY opened at $135.86 on Monday. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $153.37. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.0713 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.