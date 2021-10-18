Short Interest in Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Drops By 25.0%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS KEGX remained flat at $$2.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.37.
Key Energy Services Company Profile
