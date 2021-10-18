Short Interest in Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Drops By 25.0%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS KEGX remained flat at $$2.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Key Energy Services has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $27.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.37.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services; Fishing and Rental Services; Coiled Tubing Services; Fluid Management Services. The The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells.

