Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Expands By 33.3%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of KLKNF opened at $11.50 on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

