Short Interest in Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Drops By 21.3%

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 173,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.9 days.

OTCMKTS LNDAF opened at $1.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNDAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $2.15 price objective on shares of Línea Directa Aseguradora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

