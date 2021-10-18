Short Interest in Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Decreases By 24.3%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LMRMF traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.09. 31,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

