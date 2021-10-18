Short Interest in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Declines By 24.9%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, a decline of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 11,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.74. 2,780,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,833,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $222.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

