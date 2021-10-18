Short Interest in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Increases By 26.6%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 108,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.09. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $83.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 14.85%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,265,000 after acquiring an additional 328,792 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 26,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

