Short Interest in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Decreases By 22.8%

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATH. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 35,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 233,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATH traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132. The company has a market capitalization of $255.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.42. Nathan’s Famous has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

