Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Rises By 31.4%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 123,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 450,924,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

North Bay Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 242,249,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,822,813. North Bay Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources, Inc operates as an exploration company. It owns mining properties including two gold-platinum placers, the Fraser River Project and the Monte Cristo and lode projects such as the advanced-stage Mount Washington Project on Vancouver Island, the Coronation Gold project in the historic Slocan Mining district and the Tulameen Platinum Project near Princeton, BC.

