Short Interest in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Declines By 24.7%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Nxt-ID during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nxt-ID by 100.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nxt-ID by 92.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nxt-ID by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXTD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.06. 46,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,731,262. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $259.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.74. Nxt-ID has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $6.48.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.