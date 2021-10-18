Short Interest in OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) Drops By 22.1%

OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE:ONE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the September 15th total of 4,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ONE opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.25. OneSmart International Education Group has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 125.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,509,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 852.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 406,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Education Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of OneSmart International Education Group by 547.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 102,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Education Group Ltd. is a holding company and operates as an emerging growth company. The firm engages in the enhancing the learning abilities of students. It conducts operations through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

