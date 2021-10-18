Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Declines By 20.9%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 638,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,050.0 days.

Shares of OTSKF opened at $41.60 on Monday. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.90.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.