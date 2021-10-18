Short Interest in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Increases By 26.3%

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 582,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $13,356,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $7,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYPS shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.53. 2,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,531. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

