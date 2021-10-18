Short Interest in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Increases By 30.3%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PMVP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of PMVP stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $24.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,970. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,309 shares of company stock worth $12,586,714. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

