Short Interest in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Declines By 23.4%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth $102,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the second quarter worth $127,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment in the second quarter worth $151,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

PHIC stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.79. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,866. Population Health Investment has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.