Short Interest in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expands By 32.7%

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 8,340,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 335,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,059. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 39,800 shares of company stock worth $800,492 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $12,626,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Porch Group in the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Porch Group by 152.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 646,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 390,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH opened at $17.19 on Monday. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

