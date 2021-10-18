Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Declines By 25.3%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PBTS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. Powerbridge Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. 6.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

