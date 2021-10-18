Short Interest in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Rises By 34.0%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Powered Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Powered Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Powered Brands stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

POW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Powered Brands from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Powered Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.