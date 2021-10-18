Short Interest in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Decreases By 22.9%

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 650,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. 212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,967. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.03. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.34.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $258.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

