Short Interest in Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Declines By 21.2%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Questor Technology stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

