Short Interest in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Grows By 29.5%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,400 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 468,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 357.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $158.65 on Monday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.74.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

