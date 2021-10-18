Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Grows By 30.7%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. South32 has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

SOUHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of South32 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

