Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Decreases By 23.4%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 497.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMYF opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

