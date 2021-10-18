Short Interest in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Rises By 25.9%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $318.36. 849,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.94 and its 200-day moving average is $314.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

