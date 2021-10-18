Short Interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Decreases By 23.1%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
