Short Interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Decreases By 23.1%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 9,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,693. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 62.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

