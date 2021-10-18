Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Drops By 22.9%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 123,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE UNF traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.29. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.05. UniFirst has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in UniFirst by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in UniFirst by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

