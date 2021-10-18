Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Drops By 22.9%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 123,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NYSE UNF traded up $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.29. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.05. UniFirst has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86.
In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
About UniFirst
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
