Short Interest in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Grows By 33.8%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $200,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGRO. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter valued at $1,991,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in urban-gro by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 207,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in urban-gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of urban-gro during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $11.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

