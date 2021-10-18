Short Interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Expands By 31.2%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,920,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 22,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 251,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,296,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vale has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.
Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Vale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Vale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
