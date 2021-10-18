Short Interest in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Expands By 31.2%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,920,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the September 15th total of 22,800,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 251,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,296,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vale has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Vale will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Vale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Vale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

