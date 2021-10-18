Short Interest in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Declines By 21.7%

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 99,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:VLON opened at $6.73 on Monday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Get Vallon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $649,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.