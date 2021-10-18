Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Rises By 27.4%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,417,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 14,457,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:ZHAOF opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $1.32.

Get Zhaojin Mining Industry alerts:

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhaojin Mining Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.