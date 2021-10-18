Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Rises By 27.4%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,417,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 14,457,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:ZHAOF opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $1.32.
About Zhaojin Mining Industry
