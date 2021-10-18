SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,231 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.15% of SI-BONE worth $74,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIBN. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 26.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 39.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $22.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $760.24 million, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.40. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.02 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. Research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,245 shares of company stock worth $311,913. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIBN. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

