Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,100 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 1,007,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 770.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04. Siemens Energy has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMEGF. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

