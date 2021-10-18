Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.89.

GCTAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

