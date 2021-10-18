SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SIF traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,833. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.75. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SIFCO Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.