SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SIF traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $9.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,833. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.75. SIFCO Industries has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.33 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.50%.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile
SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.
