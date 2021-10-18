Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $310.36

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $310.36 and last traded at $309.71, with a volume of 642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.53.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBNY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

