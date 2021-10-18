Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,200 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.88% of Simmons First National worth $27,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $30.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.