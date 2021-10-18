Simplify Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,180 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 61.0% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $407,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $448.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,020. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.58.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

